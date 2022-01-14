‘Can be two-time world champion’

Eduard Atuesta, midfielder coming from MLS to Brazil, was presented this Thursday (13) as a new reinforcement for Palmeiras

THE palm trees presented this Thursday (13) the midfielder Eduard Atuesta, coming from Los Angeles FC, from the United States. The Colombian had been the first signing of the São Paulo club in this transfer market.

A former request by Abel Ferreira, the athlete closed with Verdão after investing US$ 3.7 million (R$ 20.7 million at the current price) to buy 70% of the athlete’s economic rights.

asked about the Club World Cup, a competition that will take place in February this year, in the United Arab Emirates, Atuesta said that the team will fight for the ‘two-time championship’ of the competition, since Palmeiras treats the 1951 Rio Cup as a Club World Cup.

“Coming to Palmeiras is a step up. An opportunity to make history, grow as an athlete, to continue playing in new tournaments. Being able to be a two-time World Champion with this club. I hope that, in addition to 1951, in 2022 we can conquer the World once again. I hope to enjoy and enjoy Palmeiras”, said the midfielder.

Two-time Conmebol Libertadores champion and with the 2022 season under great expectation, Palmeiras, for Atuesta, has an even more complicated mission in the coming months: to remain at the top of South American football and with a leading role in Brazil in the coming years.

“It’s a club with great professionals. About the World Cup, Palmeiras is a winning club and the hardest thing is to stay at the top. Getting to the top is not the hardest thing. The highest peak is still the Club World Cup”, concluded the Colombian.