Can financial health affect mental health? understand the answer here

Can financial health affect mental health? ─ This is a very common question among consumers. After all, these problems can arise in anyone's routine, and can affect different areas of life.

But will Can financial health affect mental health? In general, financial problems can have consequences for the well-being of our mind. Even in financial crises, it is very common for these complications to appear.

When we are in a stressful situation involving money, it is normal to develop feelings such as:

Nervousness and sadness;

Excessive thoughts;

Worry and irritability;

Anguish;

Anxiety and fear.

Feelings like these can generate a number of problems for our mental and physical health. Among them, we can mention: insomnia, muscle tension, physical fatigue, lack of appetite, deconcentration and discouragement.

How to avoid problems caused by financial health?

When problems are seriously affecting an individual’s performance, it is critical to seek help from a professional to take care of the situation. Talking to a psychologist, for example, is important not to develop greater consequences and complicate mental health.

In general, other tips that can be followed in this situation are:

Control the financial budget through a spreadsheet of expenses;

Avoid impulse purchases (the ideal is to make a list before leaving home and buy only what is necessary);

Have an emergency reserve and stock it whenever possible;

Set money limits and spend less than your income allows.

Following these guidelines, it is possible to ensure a healthy financial life and, consequently, avoid problems related to mental health.

What are the causes of financial stress?

There are several problems that can cause stress and complicate financial health. The lack of money, for example, is one of the main reasons that can have major consequences for this area of ​​life.

The fear of losing the job should also be considered in this case. After all, this source of income can be indispensable in the lives of many people.

Another cause that should be taken seriously, therefore, is the habit of spending more than you get. This type of practice can bring serious complications for the money and, in addition, impact the mental health of the consumer in question.

Financial Education and DEBT NEGOTIATION: Pay or let it roll?!