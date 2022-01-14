Carille admits Pablo’s nomination to Santos and praises Rwan

In search of a number 9, coach Fábio Carille admitted that he nominated striker Pablo to play the role at Santos and also praised Rwan, from the base, in an interview with HBO Max.

“It was a quest of mine, I like a more mobile 9, that’s why I like Rwan Secco. He knows how to get out of the area, he knows how to set up… Pablo is that player. happiness. Unfortunately it didn’t come”, said Carille in an interview.

Santos ended up cooling off negotiations for striker Pablo, from São Paulo. In conversations with Tricolor Paulista, Peixe saw little “enthusiasm” on the part of the player to move to the club and, for that reason, is looking for other options in the market. Led by Dracena, Alvinegro realized that there is a clear desire of the striker to return to the team in which he excelled in his career, Athletico-PR and a ‘fear’ of changing to a rival of Tricolor.

The board released striker Raniel to Vasco and Diego Tardelli did not have his contract renewed. With the impasse in the renewal with Marcos Leonardo, Peixe and Carille believe that an area player is important for the rest of the season.

Rwan, on the other hand, is one of the highlights of the base and is the club’s top scorer in the Copa São Paulo. In 2021 he was the top scorer in the U-20 and U-23 category, now this year he has 4 goals in 4 games with 1 assist and has a direct participation in 50% of the team’s goals in Copinha. Carille even watched a match between Rwan for the Under-20s against Palmeiras in the quarterfinals of Paulista.