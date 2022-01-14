Catherine imposes condition to marry

In the next chapters of the soap opera O Cravo e a Rosa, re-aired by TV Globo, Bianca (Leandra Leal) is diagnosed with a heart murmur and Catherine (Adriana Esteves) decides to try to make her sister’s life as happy as possible.

Thus, she announces Baptist (Luís Melo) who is going to get married, so that the youngest can get engaged to Hector (Rodrigo Faro) and fulfill his dream of living in marriage. However, it imposes a condition that leaves the fake traveling salesman gaping.

“He said I could ask for whatever I wanted. i want a car“, she asks. “An automobile? But who will drive?“, he asks, surprised. “Myself. I want freedom to come and go and not depend on my husband”, explains the character of Adriana Esteves. “But you don’t know how to drive“, he argues. “I learn“, says Catarina.

“Driving is not for women.“, says the boss of Mimosa (Suley Franco). “I’m not even going to open my mouth to discuss the nonsense you’re talking about. You said I could ask for whatever I wanted. I want a state-of-the-art automobile as a wedding present. Do your part and I’ll do mine“, she returns.

