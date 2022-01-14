Center wins another battle with the resignation of Flvia Arruda from the Government

Former Minister Flvia Arruda (photo: Ed Alves/CB/DA Press)

The Center won another one in the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) with the dismissal of Minister Flvia Arruda, from the Secretariat of Government, published this Friday (14/1) in the Official Gazette of the Union. Bolsonaro’s party, in addition to being the only representative of the party in the government, Flvia Arruda, who is married to former senator and former governor José Roberto Arruda, had been contradicting the interests of some members of the Center by not releasing funds or even answering the demands on the phone. of parliamentarians.

Flvia Arruda returns to the Chamber of Deputies, from where she graduated to assume the post of minister.

The Bolsonaro government has yet to comment on the dismissal of Flvia Arruda.

Retrospect

Last week, Bolsonaro said he ‘wasn’t aware of’ the minister’s mistakes that justified his dismissal. “If, by chance, (she) is wrong, as has already happened, it happens, I’ll call and talk to her. She will never be fired by the press”, he said.

Flvia Arruda started the year with trips, climbed by Bolsonaro to visit cities hit by rain in Minas Gerais and help to make resources available for the affected municipalities. She recorded part of the visits on her official Instagram profile.