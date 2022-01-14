Change in budget control removes Guedes from the ‘front line’, say allies of the minister

Decree signed by Bolsonaro is evaluated as positive for transferring pressure for resources on the eve of the election to the Civil House

Wagner Pires/Estadão Content Decision that ‘shields’ Paulo Guedes was published by Jair Bolsonaro this Thursday



The decree that gives the Civil House the power of decision over the Budget take out the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, from the “front line” in the dispute for resources on the eve of the election, said assistants of the economic team to the Young pan in a reserved character. In the group’s view, the decision published by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) this Thursday, 13th, is positive because it leaves it up to Ciro Nogueira (PP), one of the leaders of the center, the negotiation of the distribution of values.

The measure was published in the Official Gazette (DOU) this morning after a meeting between Guedes and Bolsonaro on the afternoon of this Wednesday, 12. The text provides that the Economy will be responsible for actions such as the reopening of special or extraordinary credits and the reallocation of funds, but the movements will be conditioned “to the prior favorable expression of the Minister of State Chief of Staff of the Presidency of the Republic”. Interlocutors of the minister draw attention to the escalation of pressure for increased spending in the midst of the electoral process. For members of the economic team, the pressure shifts to the head of the Civil House, which must filter the demands that will be met.

The change should also protect Guedes’ image with the private sector, which sees the minister as the main guarantor of fiscal responsibility. The position of the head of the economic team was greatly shaken after the support of the ministry in Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of Precatórios, which changed the spending ceiling rules and expanded the space in the Budget to boost the payment of Auxílio Brasil. Now, stress the allies, the management of resources is centralized in the Civil House, which will need to assume the consequences of the decisions.