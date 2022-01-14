Check out these 6 great foods to lower bad cholesterol

Today, one of the leading causes of death worldwide is chronic non-communicable diseases. Cholesterol levels in the body are directly related to some of these diseases. However, a healthy diet can help prevent these problems. See now 6 foods to lower bad cholesterol.

types of cholesterol

First of all, it is important to point out that cholesterol is important for the functioning of the body. It performs functions such as helping in the production of some hormones.

There are different types of cholesterol: total cholesterol, HDL, which is known as good cholesterol, and LDL, which is bad cholesterol. The latter is the cause of several health hazards and needs to be at well controlled levels.

Foods to Lower LDL

Some foods are able to increase bad cholesterol, but there are also those that can decrease LDL concentration. In this sense, check out the list of what to consume to reduce the levels of this component.

1. oats

Oats can be consumed in different ways, either as bran, flour or in grains. The action of this food in reducing LDL is due to the presence of beta-glucan, a soluble fiber that reduces the absorption of cholesterol by the body.

2. Olive oil

Olive oil is an oil with excellent composition. In addition, it helps to reduce LDL and contributes to the increase of good cholesterol, HDL. Use at least one tablespoon in salad or on top of food to enjoy its benefits.

3. Linseed

Flaxseed is a food rich in omega 3, which is great for reducing bad cholesterol and also for lowering triglycerides. The correct way to consume this grain is to crush or grind the seeds, because this way the intestine can better absorb its nutrients.

4. Pisces

Like flaxseed, fish are sources of omega 3. The main species that you should consume to have greater amounts of this nutrient are salmon, trout and tuna. However, the preparation should preferably be roasted or grilled.

5. Oilseeds

Oilseeds such as chestnuts, walnuts and almonds are foods with an excellent composition of good fats. In addition to helping to reduce LDL, they have antioxidants that fight premature aging. However, these foods should be consumed in moderation as they are high in calories.

6. Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate has more cocoa and, on the other hand, less sugar. For this reason, it has more flavonoids, which are antioxidant compounds that help lower bad cholesterol.