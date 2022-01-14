Check the results of Quina 5753 and Timemania 1735 this Thursday (13/1)

On Thursday night (1/13), Caixa Econômica Federal raffled five lotteries: Quina’s 5753 contests; Lotofácil’s 2421; the 2321 of the Dupla Seine; the 1735 of Timemania and the 554 of Lucky Day. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

Quina

Quina, with an expected prize of R$ 8.8 million, had the following numbers drawn: 15-26-28-45-64.
timemania

Timemania, with an expected prize of R$ 8.5 million, presented the following result: 01-06-23-28-42-48-72. The heart team is the Sao Caetano, from Sao Paulo.
Double Seine

Dupla Sena had the following numbers drawn: 15-25-26-30-44-49 in the first draw; 02-17-21-29-38-41 in the second draw. The expected prize is R$ 1.7 million.
lottoeasy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to those who hit the 15 scores, presented the following result: 03-04-05-06-07-10-13-14-16-17-19-20-21-22-24.
Lucky day

With an expected prize of R$ 150 thousand, the Lucky Day had the following result: 05-09-17-19-20-26-30. Lucky month is June.
