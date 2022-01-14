Chelsea manager reveals why he called Kenedy back

Chelsea asked Flamengo for the immediate return of forward Kenedy this week. The coach of the English club Thomas Tuchel revealed, in a press conference today, the reason why he chose to call the Brazilian player back to the Blues.

“We can’t say that Kenedy is a solution, but he can be. He’s back and I’m very happy about it. It’s a great opportunity for him to make his mark on the club and on this team. and support him in the best way possible,” said the German coach.

Left-back Ben Chilwell has suffered a serious knee injury that will make it impossible for him to return to the field until the end of the season. Chelsea play with three defenders and a winger on the left side, and Tuchel sees Kenedy as a possible solution in this sector for the second part of the season.

“It’s not just about bringing the players back, it’s also about the possibility. We send them on loan to have a full season and they already play a role in these clubs, the decision to bring them back is not ours alone.” added.

Kenedy failed to establish himself at Flamengo last season. In 17 matches for Rubro-Negro, he scored just one goal and provided one assist.

Fla’s leaders did not give indications that they would disburse the 10 million euros (about R$ 63.4 million at the current price) fixed for the definitive hiring of the striker.