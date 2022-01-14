China’s foreign trade grows 30.3% in 2021 and reaches record above US$ 6 billion

China’s foreign trade grew 30.3% in 2021 compared to the previous year, reaching a record US$6.05 billion (R$33.45 billion), the spokesperson for the General Customs Administration of the country, Li Kuiwen.

According to the South China Morning Post, in 2021 Chinese exports rose by 29.9% to US$3.36 billion, while imports grew by 30.1% to US$3. 2.69 billion (R$ 14.87 billion). In other words, the country’s trade surplus this year surpassed US$ 670 billion (R$ 3,704 billion), an increase of around 25%, according to data from the entity.
“This year, trade faces increasing uncertainty, instability and imbalance. The Chinese economy faces triple pressure, which includes contracting demand, disruptions in supply and weakening expectations,” said Li Kuiwen.

“The global pandemic remains serious, the external environment is increasingly complex and uncertain. Aggravated by the high base of 2021, trade in 2022 will face some pressure”, he added.

The official also said that despite multiple “difficulties and challenges, the Chinese economy is resilient” and that “long-term positive fundamentals will not change.”

“We must reinforce our decision to keep trade stable,” he concluded.

Trade exchange between Beijing and Moscow

Meanwhile, trade between Beijing and Moscow grew 35.8% in 2021, reaching a record US$ 146.8 billion (R$ 811.64 billion), according to the Chinese customs agency.

Thus, Chinese exports to Russia increased by 33.8% in 12 months, totaling US$67.5 billion (R$373.2 billion), while imports of Russian goods and services grew by 37.5%, for a total of US$ 79 billion (R$ 436.78 billion). Last December alone, trade between both countries was US$ 15 billion (R$ 82.93 billion), 11.5% more than in November.

Trade between China and the US

On the other hand, China’s imports from the US increased last year by 32.7% and totaled US$ 179.5 billion (R$ 992.44 billion), while their exports to the North American country grew 27.5%, reaching US$ 576.1 billion (R$ 3,185 billion).

In 2021, China’s trade surplus with the US increased by 25.14%, which represented US$ 396.5 billion (R$ 2,192 billion).

