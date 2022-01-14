China’s foreign trade grows 30.3% in 2021 and reaches record above US$ 6 billion

https://br.sputniknews.com/20220114/comercio-exterior-da-china-cresce-303-em-2021-e-alcanca-recorde-superior-a-us-6-bi-21027151.html
China’s foreign trade grew 30.3% in 2021 compared to the previous year, reaching a record US$6.05 billion, reported… 14.01.2022, Sputnik Brasil
China’s foreign trade grew 30.3% in 2021 compared to the previous year, reaching a record US$6.05 billion (R$33.45 billion), the spokesperson for the General Customs Administration of the country, Li Kuiwen.
“The global pandemic remains serious, the external environment is increasingly complex and uncertain. Aggravated by the high base of 2021, trade in 2022 will face some pressure”, he added.
“We must reinforce our decision to keep trade stable,” he concluded.
Trade exchange between Beijing and Moscow
Thus, Chinese exports to Russia increased by 33.8% in 12 months, totaling US$67.5 billion (R$373.2 billion), while imports of Russian goods and services grew by 37.5%, for a total of US$ 79 billion (R$ 436.78 billion). Last December alone, trade between both countries was US$ 15 billion (R$ 82.93 billion), 11.5% more than in November.
Trade between China and the US
On the other hand, China’s imports from the US increased last year by 32.7% and totaled US$ 179.5 billion (R$ 992.44 billion), while their exports to the North American country grew 27.5%, reaching US$ 576.1 billion (R$ 3,185 billion).
In 2021, China’s trade surplus with the US increased by 25.14%, which represented US$ 396.5 billion (R$ 2,192 billion).