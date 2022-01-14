China’s foreign trade grows 30.3% in 2021 and reaches record above US$ 6 billion

https://br.sputniknews.com/20220114/comercio-exterior-da-china-cresce-303-em-2021-e-alcanca-recorde-superior-a-us-6-bi-21027151.html

According to the South China Morning Post, in 2021 Chinese exports rose by 29.9% to US$3.36 billion, while imports grew by 30.1% to US$3. 2.69 billion (R$ 14.87 billion). In other words, the country’s trade surplus this year exceeded US$ 670 billion (R$ 3,704 billion), an increase of about 25%, according to the entity’s data. , instability and imbalance. The Chinese economy faces a triple pressure, which includes the contraction of demand, the disruption of supply and the weakening of expectations”, underlined Li Kuiwen. The official also said that despite the multiple “difficulties and challenges, the economy China is resilient” and that “long-term positive fundamentals will not change”. (R$ 811.64 billion), according to the Chinese customs agency. Thus, Chinese exports to Russia increased 33.8% in 12 months, totaling US$ 67.5 billion (R$ 373.2 billion), while imports of Russian goods and services 37.5%, for a total of US$ 79 billion (R$ 436.78 billion). Last December alone, trade between both countries was US$ 15 billion (R$ 82.93 billion), 11.5% more than in November. Trade between China and the USA, on the other hand, China’s imports from the USA increased last year by 32.7% and totaled US$ 179.5 billion (R$ 992.44 billion), while its exports to the North American country grew 27.5%, reaching US$ 576.1 billion (R$ 3,185 billion). In 2021, China’s trade surplus with the US increased by 25.14%, which represented US$ 396.5 billion (R$ 2,192 billion).

