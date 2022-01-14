Christian confesses secret and surprises Lara with kiss TV News

Certain that he was snitched on, Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) will open his heart to Lara (Andréia Horta) in Um Lugar ao Sol. to get your loved one back. He will kiss her in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera. Without knowing anything, the girl will slap you in the face.

The sequel will take place on Monday (17) in the plot of Lícia Manzo. Until then, Lara, who once again had a falling out with Mateus (Danton Mello), will see her marriage go down the drain. The ex-cobbler will travel to Pouso Feliz to take a break from the relationship.

Willing not to lose him, the cook will go after him, but the couple will fight again. This time, Marie’s father (Maju Lima) will hear a voice message from Christian/Renato on his companion’s phone and will not accept the intimacy between the two.

Sad, Lara will decide to return alone to Rio de Janeiro and will be accompanied by Mateus to the bus station. There, Ravi will meet his friend and tell her that he needs to talk about a very serious matter. The character played by Danton Mello will not like the intrusion and will leave his friends alone, but he will be irritated.

Hurt, Noca’s granddaughter (Marieta Severo) will ask to talk to Joy’s boyfriend (Lara Tremouroux) when they just arrive in the Marvelous City, and he will agree.

Then Christian will arrive at the Pouso Feliz bus station. He will be sure that Ravi told Lara that he is not Renato and will declare himself to his ex-fiancée. The protagonist will explain that he can no longer hide the feeling he has for the mining company.

With the perception that she is in front of Renato, the cook will not understand the declaration of the supposed “ex-brother-in-law”. Bárbara’s husband (Alinne Moraes), however, will take the opportunity to give the woman of his life a long passionate kiss. She will respond, but will be outraged by the attitude and slap the usurper.

Check out the following images:

Mateus will fight with Lara again out of jealousy

Lara will meet Christian at the bus station

Protagonist will declare himself to Lara

Premiere by Lícia Manzo at 9 pm, Um Lugar ao Sol will have only 107 chapters in all. The plot will be replaced by the remake of Pantanal from March 14.

