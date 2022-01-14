Cloth mask alone does not protect against the omicron variant of Covid, says expert; know which to use | São Paulo

The high transmission power of the omicron variant of the coronavirus raises the alert for the need to redouble care for the prevention of Covid-19. In addition to maintaining social distance, the use of the mask remains essential, but using only the cloth one is not enough for good protection.

According to Vitor Mori, a researcher at the University of Vermont and a member of the Covid-19 BR Observatory, the ideal model is the PFF2, or N95, with the elastic around the head.

1 of 1 Mask of the PFF2 model, considered more effective to block the coronavirus — Photo: Cassiano Rosário/Futura Press/Estadão Content Mask of the PFF2 model, considered more effective to block the coronavirus — Photo: Cassiano Rosário/Futura Press/Estadão Content

For Mori, this is the best mask as it provides a good level of individual and collective protection when used correctly, that is, well sealed to the face.

Next are the masks PFF2 that are secured with elastic bands in the ears. “The elastic in the ear prevents the mask from sealing the face well, so a little leakage may appear”, says the specialist.

In third place are the masks classified as KN95, which are also secured by elastic bands in the ear. According to Mori, their downside lies in the fact that they do not go through a certification process, unlike PFF2.

Only then do cloth masks appear on the list – provided they are used together with a surgical underneath. If you are going to use them alone, prefer surgical ones. The fabric ones are in last place in the protection ranking.

The specialist points out that cloth masks wear out with use and washing, becoming looser on the face and, therefore, failing to offer the necessary protection.

Mori points out that it is possible to find a PFF2 mask even for less than R$2, depending on the model and location, and that they can be used countless times.

“You can have a set of three masks and rotate. So, at the end of the month, it won’t even be more expensive than a cloth mask”, he says.