Colagrossi details the new Fiel Torcedor program and guarantees it as the greatest legacy of the board

The Corinthians marketing department dedicated itself, throughout 2021, to doing research and studies to implement Fiel Torcedor. With the 2022 season getting closer, the superintendent of the category, José Colagrossi, explained how the new program should work.

After listening to the fans’ wishes for Fiel Torcedor, the club implemented improvements and will now launch a new model of the program. According to Colagrossi, the new category allows Corinthians to acquire products, torque experiences with other fans and add value to the club, in addition to other proposals that will be revealed soon.

“It is a Fiel Torcedor program, but it offers added value to all fans, regardless of where they live or go to the game. Exclusive content, broadcasts, fan engagement with themselves, gamification, quizzes. In addition to the opportunity to have an interface with the entire Corinthian ecosystem, from A to Z, through a single interface. It’s a technological revolution because we integrate databases, different websites, but much more than that, it’s what can be done. I can’t give too many details, but you can buy a parking lot at the Arena, a ticket, book a gym class, buy products. You can exercise your love for the club through a program that should be for everyone, not just a tiny portion of our nearly 40 million fans.“, explained the professional at a press conference last Wednesday.

Colagrossi did not guarantee an official date for the launch of the program, but stated that it should happen in the first half of the year. According to him, the project is positive to the point of being the greatest legacy left by Duilio’s management within the field of marketing.

“As I said, we spent the year 2021 doing research. It is in the process of being launched. The goal is for it to be this semester, we don’t have an official date, but from the Duilio management, in marketing, it will be the greatest legacy we will leave at the club“, he stated.

