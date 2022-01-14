Committee sees improvement in hydroelectric reservoirs and limits contracting of thermal plants

According to a monitoring body for the electricity sector, the level of dams has improved in almost all regions of the country; however, the return of the water scarcity flag is not ruled out

RODNEY COSTA/ZIMEL PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTENT The Electricity Sector Monitoring Committee decided to maintain the exceptional measures adopted to contain the water crisis



At rains that reach much of the country helped to improve the level of the reservoirs of the main hydroelectric plants. However, the scenario still calls for caution. This Wednesday, the 12th, the Electricity Sector Monitoring Committee decided to maintain the exceptional measures adopted to contain the water crisis. The agency evaluated that the level of the dams improved in almost all regions with the rain observed in December, with the exception of the south. On the other hand, the authorities also limited the conditions for contracting thermoelectric plants, which are more expensive and responsible for the increase in electricity bill. The partner of the Brazilian Infrastructure Center, Pedro Rodrigues, assesses that an eventual economic recovery may require a new activation of the thermal plants.

“Right now, it’s a good decision. But for the future we can still see, depending on the level of rainfall and the economic growth of the country, again more expensive tariffs and water scarcity flag being placed on the electricity bill”, he pointed out. As determined by the Electric Sector Monitoring Committee, only plants with a variable cost of up to R$ 1 thousand/MWh can be activated. The ceiling can be extended up to R$1,500/MWh, if necessary. The agency also decided to maintain the limit of 15,000 average megawatts for thermoelectric generation, including possible imports of energy from Uruguay and Argentina. The aim of the new measures is to reduce costs and optimize energy production.

*With information from reporter Fernando Martins