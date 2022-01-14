‘Communist’ and ‘PT’: Bolsonaristas launch campaign against Tite for not summoning player without full vaccination schedule

Bolsonarista militants aimed their virtual cannons this Thursday 13th against Tite, coach of the Brazilian men’s football team. This morning, the coach from Rio Grande do Sul reported that Atlético de Madrid’s left-back Renan Lodi lost his chance to defend the team in the next qualifiers for the Qatar Cup for not having been vaccinated against Covid-19.

On Twitter, the hashtag #ForaTite was used by far-right users who attacked the trainer. There are also criticisms about other decisions, of a purely sporting nature.

“I will not support the Brazilian team in the cup if PeTite is the coach! This communist trash will use the selection against President Bolsonaro!”, wrote a defender of the former captain.

Many Bolsonaristas referred to Tite as “communist” and “PT” and even published montages of the coach with accessories that allude to exponents of socialism.

When announcing Lodi’s non-convocation, Tite highlighted vaccination as “a social responsibility”.

“I bring it to myself and my family, to people I have responsibility for. My grandchildren… I wish I had my parents, I don’t have them, but I wanted the opportunity to protect them,” he said in the interview.

The coordinator of the Selection, Juninho Paulista, added that the veto is related to the sanitary laws of each country. Brazil face Ecuador in Quito on January 27th and Paraguay in Belo Horizonte on February 1st.

“Renan Lodi could not enter Ecuador and here in Brazil there are also restrictions. He had the 1st dose of vaccine now on the 10th (January). So he wouldn’t be able, within the country’s sanitary rules, to be in the delegation”, said Juninho.