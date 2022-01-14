Confirmed PIS/Pasep payment dates; see if you will receive

After a meeting of the Deliberative Council of the Worker Support Fund (Codefat), the PIS/Pasep payment dates for the year 2020 were approved.

To access the benefit, it is necessary to be enrolled for at least five years in PIS/Pasep and to have worked at least 30 days in the year referring to the payment, that is: 2020.

Confirmed the PIS/Pasep payment dates; see if you will receive

The Social Integration Program (PIS) is intended for private sector workers who worked at least 30 days with a formal contract in 2020.

Therefore, the payment of PIS starts on February 8th for those born in January. It ends on March 31st for those born in December.

After the withdrawal is released, the worker has until December 29, 2022 to carry out the withdrawal.

To find out if they have access to the benefit, the worker can access the Caixa Trabalhador app, the Caixa website or call 0800 726 0207.

Once you find out, there are a few ways to get the benefit, they are:

If you have a citizen card, just go to the ATM at Caixa branches, lottery shops and the corresponding Caixa Aqui.

If you do not have the card, it is necessary to go to a Caixa branch and bring a photo ID.

If you are a Caixa account holder, the allowance will be automatically deposited on the date of release, however you must have at least R$ 1 in the account and financial transactions.

How to withdraw Pasep?

The Public Servant Asset Formation Program (Pasep) is aimed at public servants, as its name implies.

For those who are not Banco do Brasil (BB) account holders, simply present an original document with photo. While the amount will be automatically deposited into the account of the BB account holder.

If the account holder receives it through another financial institution, he can make the transfer for free, just go to any branch of Banco do Brasil.

Check the PIS/Pasep 2022 payment dates

PIS ALLOWANCE PAID BY CAIXA TO WORKERS WITH SIGNED CARD

Born in – Received from – Received until

January – 08/02/2022 – 29/12/2022

February – 02/10/2022 – 12/29/2022

March – 02/15/2022 – 12/29/2022

April – 02/17/2022 – 12/29/2022

May – 02/22/2022 – 12/29/2022

June – 02/24/2022 – 12/29/2022

July – 03/15/2022 – 12/29/2022

August – 03/17/2022 – 12/29/2022

September – 03/22/2022 – 12/29/2022

October – 03/24/2022 – 12/29/2022

November – 03/29/2022 – 12/29/2022

December – 03/31/2022 – 12/29/2022

PASEP ALLOWANCE PAID BY BANCO DO BRASIL TO SERVIDORES

End of registration – Receive from – Receive until

0 – 02/15/2022 – 12/29/2022

1 – 02/15/2022 – 12/29/2022

2 – 02/17/2022 – 12/29/2022

3 – 02/17/2022 – 12/29/2022

4 – 02/22/2022 – 12/29/2022

5 – 02/24/2022 – 12/29/2022

6 – 03/15/2022 – 12/29/2022

7 – 03/17/2022 – 12/29/2022

8 – 03/22/2022 – 12/29/2022

9 – 03/24/2022 – 12/29/2022

BENEFIT CALCULATION

Months worked – Amount of allowance (in BRL)

1 month – 101.00

2 months – 202.00

3 months – 303.00

4 months – 404.00

5 months – 505.00

6 months – 606.00

7 months – 707.00

8 months – 808.00

9 months – 909.00

10 months – 1,010.00

11 months – 1,111.00

12 months – 1,212.00