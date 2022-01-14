Cooperative reaches maximum level of excellence in health for the third year in a row

unimed rattlesnake 13 01 2022For the third consecutive time, Unimed Cascavel reached the maximum level in the IDSS – Supplementary Health Performance Index (2021, base year 2020). The 1.0 grade was published in the qualification report health operators and is above the Brazilian average (0.79), according to the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS).

Program – The Operator Qualification Program (PQO), from ANS, evaluates 33 indicators, including a bonus item for those who have an accreditation certificate, as is the case with Unimed Cascavel. These indicators are distributed in four dimensions:

• Care for the health of customers

• Economic-financial management

• Operation structure

• User satisfaction

condition of choice – “The ranking certifies the quality of services provided to customers and gives them the ability to choose the best health plan, as it allows for comparisons between companies and encourages competition in the sector. The index also clarifies which are the points that the operator can develop even more, in the sense of offering the service that the beneficiary needs, with the special quality that he deserves”, explains the CEO of Unimed Cascavel, Luiz Sergio Fettback.

proof – Unimed Cascavel’s board of directors considers this result to be proof of the Jeito de Cuidar Unimed, which promotes humanized care of excellence, based on empathy towards each beneficiary, who has at their disposal preventive and curative medicine projects offered in a structure inspired by the most efficient models of health care, in addition to an accredited network formed by 627 cooperating physicians, 20 hospitals, 26 laboratories and 111 clinics. (Unimed Cascavel Press)

