Copa São Paulo: see the 16 clashes of the third phase | junior soccer cup

Now there are 32 teams that are still in the search for the title of the São Paulo Junior Football Cup. The 16 matches that ended the second phase this Thursday defined the last eight duels of the next phase. The classifieds of the day will return to the field on Saturday with the following crosses:
- Desportivo Brasil vs Iape-MA (3 pm, in Porto Feliz)
- retro x cruise (7pm, in Itapira, with sportv)
- Sao Paulo vs Sao Caetano (21:45, in São Caetano do Sul, with sportv)
- Audax-SP vs Vasco (5:15 pm, in Osasco, with sportv)
- International x Portuguese (3 pm, in Santana do Parnaíba, with sportv)
- Atletico GO vs Palmeiras (11am, in Diadema, with sportv)
- Flamengo x West (7:30 pm, in Barueri, with sportv)
- Canaã-BA vs Juventus (11am, in São Paulo)
+ CLICK HERE to see the complete Copa SP table
The dispute of the third phase begins this Friday, with the eight games below:
- Votuporanguense x Bahia (1:15 pm, in Votuporanga)
- Mirassol x Sport (at 4pm, in Balsam)
- Ponte Preta x Fluminense (at 3 pm, in Matão, with sportv)
- Ferroviária x Santos (at 7:30 pm, in Araraquara, with sportv)
- Novorizontino vs Gremio (at 5:15 pm, in Jaú, with sportv)
- Falcon vs América-MG (at 18:30, in São Carlos)
- Taubaté vs Botafogo (at 11 am, in Taubaté, with sportv)
- Corinthians vs Resende (at 9:45 pm, in São José dos Campos, with sportv)
The system continues as a single-game elimination round – it goes on until the grand final. In case of a tie in normal time, the decision of the vacancy goes to penalties.
São Paulo Junior Football Cup Champion Cup — Photo: Anderson Rodrigues/Paulistão
+ Watch the goals of the second phase of Copinha:
Here are the results of Thursday’s games:
- Desportivo Brasil 2 x 0 Ceará
- São Bernardo 0 x 2 Iape-MA
- ABC 1 x 2 Retro
- Cruzeiro 1 x 0 Bragantino
- Sao Paulo 3 x 0 EC Sao Bernardo
- Londrina 0 x 1 São Caetano
- Audax-SP 0 (5) x (3) 0 Ska Brazil
- Vasco 4 x 0 Joinville
- Internacional 3 x 0 Flamengo SP
- Avail 1 x 2 Portuguese
- Atlético-GO 2 x 1 Agua Santa
- Palm trees 4 x 0 Mauá
- Flamengo 1 x 0 Nautical
- Ibrachina 1 (4) x (5) 1 West
- Canaã-BA 2 x 1 Real Brasilia
- Coritiba 1 x 3 Juventus
Copinha started with 128 teams divided into 32 groups of four each – the best two per group advanced.
The final, held on the anniversary of the city of São Paulo, on January 25, will not be held at Pacaembu, the traditional venue for the decision, which is undergoing renovations.
The Paulista Football Federation (FPF) has not yet confirmed the location of the final.