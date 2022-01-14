Copa SP: Botafogo, Corinthians, Fluminense, Grêmio and Santos seek place in the round of 16; check out all the games of the day | junior soccer sp cup

This Friday, with eight matches, the third phase of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior begins. The teams, in knockout clashes, seek a place in the round of 16 of the tournament.

The day will have some of the country’s top clubs on the pitch. Sportv will broadcast five matches live, which will also be monitored in real time by the ge, with videos of goals and main plays.

Check out the schedule on sportv: Taubaté x Botafogo (at 11:00 am), Ponte Preta x Fluminense (3:00 pm), Novorizontino x Grêmio (5:15 pm), Ferroviária x Santos (7:30 pm) and Corinthians x Resende (9:45 pm).

The rest of Friday’s matches are as follows:

13:15 – Votuporanguense x Bahia, in Votuporanga.

16:00 – Mirassol x Sport, in Balsam.

18:30 – Falcon-SE x América-MG, in São Carlos.

See below for more details about the games:

Botafogo had to resort to penalties to eliminate São José-RS, after a 0-0 draw in the normal time of the match for the second phase. Before, Fogão also had problems in the group stage, when they suffered a surprising defeat to Petrolina, bottom of the group.

Now, he meets Taubaté again, precisely a groupmate in the first phase, in which Botafogo won by 2 to 0, goals from Raí and Maranhão. The home team reviews Alvinegro after dispatching XV de Piracicaba, with a 3-1 victory.

15:00 – Ponte Preta x Fluminense (in Matão, live on sportv)

Two traditional Brazilian soccer jerseys meet in Matão in search of a spot in the round of 16. The favoritism is from Fluminense, who arrives with 100% of success after going through the group stage unscathed and eliminating Francana in the second phase, with a 3-1 victory.

Ponte had a more discreet walk, conquering the leadership of the group and the spot in the knockout stage thanks to the tie-breaking criteria. Then, lacking by athletes with Covid, Macaca beat Jacuipense by 1 to 0.

17:15 – Grêmio Novorizontino x Grêmio (in Jaú, live on sportv)

Grêmios’ duel in Jaú puts Tricolor gaucho face to face with Novorizontino. The São Paulo team has a better campaign, with 100% success. In the second phase, they passed Castanhal, with a 2-1 victory.

Grêmio, in the group stage, lost to XV de Jaú, but then recovered by making it 2-0 to Santa Cruz in the first step of the knockout stage. The gaucho team seeks its first Copinha title, after being a finalist in the last edition and losing the cup to Inter.

19:30 – Ferroviária x Santos (in Araraquara, live on sportv)

Santos and Ferroviária meet again after the duel in the group stage, won by Peixe by 2 to 0. Packed by Weslley Patati, with renewed contract, and Rwan, Peixe tries to continue the great campaign in Copinha, with 100% success. In the second phase, they scored 3-0 at Chapadinha, from Maranhão.

The Railway had more difficulties. It took penalties to eliminate Nova Iguaçu after a 1-1 draw in real time. The advantage for the home team is playing at home.

21:45 – Corinthians vs Resende (in São José dos Campos, live on sportv)

The biggest champion of Copinha, with ten titles, Corinthians emerges in 2022 again as the favorite to lift the cup. The classification to the third phase symbolized the strength of Timão, with a 5-0 rout over Ituano, after a campaign with 100% success in the group stage.

+ Meet Alemão, Timão’s two-meter defender at Copinha

One of the victories was precisely over Resende (2-1), whom he is now meeting again thanks to the victory of the Cariocas on penalties against Fortaleza, after a 1-1 draw in normal time.

