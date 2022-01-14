Copinha defines all the duels of the third phase; see who your team will face and when the game will be

There are 32 teams left in the Copa São Paulo, in search of the most prestigious title in the youth categories in Brazil

All matches of the third phase are defined gives Sao Paulo Junior Football Cup. And it starts to be played this Friday (14)!

left now 32 teams in the dispute. Of the so-called 12 giants of Brazilian football, only the Atlético-MG has been deleted. Botafogo, Corinthians, cruise, Flamengo, Fluminense, Guild, International, palm trees, saints, São Paulo and Vasco remain in the tournament.

The second phase eliminated six more teams from the first national division of professional football: Atletico-PR, Hawaii, Ceará, coritiba, strength and Red Bull Bragantino. Thus, there are now 11 elite teams – Goiás and Youth had already fallen in the group stage, while the cuiabá did not participate in the competition.

The Cup started 128 clubs from all over Brazil, divided into 32 groups, with four teams each. The first two advanced to the knockout stage.

The decision takes place on January 25th, date of the anniversary of the city of São Paulo.

See below the first defined games of the 3rd phase:

* The winners of each pair of matches below face each other in the round of 16

FRIDAY, 14

SATURDAY, 15

