Corinthians announces Colombian as reinforcement for midfield

Corinthians has a reinforcement coming from Colombia for its female squad this season. The alvinegra team announced this Friday the hiring of midfielder Liana Salazar, who was at Santa Fé, from Colombia.

As part of what it had done in the announcement of Jaqueline’s hiring, the club called the right-back Katiuscia to play with the fans, since the athlete has been playing a lot with the fans about the movements in the ball market.

“Speak, Fiel! I took the intern’s cell phone and I’m here to tell you who the newest hire is. They’ll announce it in a little while, but I’ll tell you that it’s the…”, said Kati, who ends up staying “no end” in the video.

Now it will work@fernandes_kati here and I’ll tell you about one more hire. Watch it before it’s gone! pic.twitter.com/LYV2Q0oK1G — Corinthians Futebol Feminino (@SCCPutFeminino) January 14, 2022

A few minutes later, the club announced the new signing. Colombian Liana Salazar, 29, arrives as the team’s fourth signing for the 2022 season. Interestingly, she joins Arthur Elias’ squad shortly after crossing paths with Timão in Libertadores. That’s because she was a starter for Santa Fé in the final of the continental competition, last November. At the time, Corinthians got the better of the duel and took the title.

She plays a lot! He has already played in two editions of the Olympic Games, the World Cup, he is a frequent figure in the Colombian National Team, he faced us in the final of the last Libertadores and now he has arrived to join the midfield of the brave team! Welcome, @LianaSalazar11 pic.twitter.com/GjObB4DQTu — Corinthians Futebol Feminino (@SCCPutFeminino) January 14, 2022

Salazar began his career in university teams and defended the University of Kansas between 2011 and 2015. Then, when he turned professional, he moved to Santa Fé in 2017. The athlete also accumulates frequent calls for the Colombian national team.

With Salazar, the Corinthians team has 23 names for the season. In addition to the players who renewed their contracts and the Colombian, defender Andressa, midfielder Mariza and forward Jaqueline also arrived at Parque São Jorge.

