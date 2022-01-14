Corinthians director denies interest in turning club into SAF

One of the hottest topics in Brazil today is the creation of Sociedades Anônimas do Futebol, where some national football clubs are turning into companies. Corinthians, as usual, was one of the most quoted names to also make the change.

In a press conference last Wednesday, Wesley Melo, financial director of the Parque São Jorge club, spoke on the subject. The manager denied any interest on the part of Corinthians in becoming SAF at the moment.

“Talking about the Sociedad Anónimas do Futebol, Corinthians does not have great interests. We don’t need that right now and it’s a very new thing. We need to see what the experience of Botafogo, Cruzeiro will be like… to see if it works or not. In Europe, most clubs are owned. But here it is different. They’re wrong? There’s no way to say. But we have a peculiar crowd and, even from a financial point of view, we don’t need it at this moment, in this format”, he explained.

In addition, the director also spoke about the imbroglio between Neo Química Arena and Caixa and Odebrecht for the payment of the stadium. For Wesley Melo, Corinthians has good professionals within the club to close good deals.

“Duilio always said that we have to have good professionals within the club. He mentioned Roberto Gavioli, who is here, he who is, in finance, leading the Caixa issue. It has been in the financial market for 20 years, he has been in years at the club. KPMG also entered the business to find a solution. It is very complex. We are committed, Corinthians, Caixa and Odebrecht, to find a solution”, said Melo.

