Corinthians makes a deal in court and assumes a million-dollar debt for former striker Jonathas

Corinthians ended a lawsuit that had been running in court since 2020. This is because the club took on a debt of just over R$2 million with striker Jonathas and made an agreement to pay it.

The athlete, who had a spell at Corinthians in 2018, filed a lawsuit against the club demanding image rights. Timão recognized the debt in the amount of R$ 2,147,072.44 with Jonathas and made an agreement to settle it in 12 consecutive monthly installments. The information was published by GloboEsporte.com.

For the payment of the debt, money already pledged by the Justice during the process will be used. Over the last few months, Corinthians saw part of the amount it would receive from Globe for the broadcasting rights of their games to be pawned. With this, the amount will be used directly to pay off the debt with Jonathan.

The case, it is worth remembering, had some developments before it was finally extinguished in court. That’s because Corinthians suffered legal blocks and even paid off 25% of the debt, but then went back to being in debt to the athlete and saw the value increase by more than 90%.

Jonathas had a discreet stint at Corinthians, where he couldn’t start a good sequence of games. The striker has been on the field nine times, all of them in 2018, with three wins and six defeats. He still scored a goal for the club, but soon gained new directions in his career.

