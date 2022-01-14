Corinthians meets Resende in search of a spot in the fourth phase of Copinha; know everything

Corinthians has another important game this Friday. At 21:45, the alvinegra team faces Resende, from Rio de Janeiro, for the third phase of the São Paulo Junior Football Cup.

The match is eliminatory and commanded by Timão. With this, it will be held at the Martins Pereira Stadium, in São José. As the phase is played in a single game, the winner’s decision will be on penalties in case of a tie in normal time.

Corinthians, it is worth remembering, has 100% success in the competition. In the group stage, Timãozinho won the same Resende, River, from Piauí, and São José. In the second stage, already in knockout format, they beat Ituano.

So that you, the fan, know everything about the game, the My Helm detailed the match below. Check out!

The holders

If the Corinthians coach chooses to keep the same team that started in the last game, Timãozinho must go to the field with Alan Gobetti, Léo Mana, Alemão, Robert Renan and Reginaldo; Vitor, Matheus Araújo, Biro and Keven; Giovanni and Felipe Augusto.

My Helm

Arbitration

The referee selected by the FPF for the match is Marcio Mattos dos Santos. He will be assisted by Rodrigo Meirelles Bernardo and João Petrucio Marimônio de Jesus dos Santos in the flags.

how to watch

The match, as it has been, will have open doors for the fans. You must present the completed vaccination schedule or a negative Covid-19 test along with proof of the first dose in order to enter the stadium. Who can’t watch the game in loco can follow the broadcast SportTV.

The match will also be monitored by the real time of the My Helm. Here, play by play starts an hour before the ball rolls, at 8:45 pm, and fans can interact with other Corinthians fans and have access to exclusive comments.

See more at: Copinha, Base do Corinthians and Corinthians Sub-20.