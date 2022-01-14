Corinthians training has reduced field activity and pass work

Corinthians continues with its preparation for the 2022 season. On the fourth day of training at CT Joaquim Grava, the alvinegro cast did activities on a reduced field and worked on the exchange of passes.

The activity period began with the now classic warm-up. Afterwards, the athletes were guided by Sylvinho in a round work. The sequence of the program had a collective in a reduced field, in which the objective was to pass the ball through one of the three goals spread along the lawn.

Parallel to the activity of the line athletes, the goalkeepers had specific training with coaches Marcelo Carpes and Luiz Fernando dos Santos. The afternoon also guaranteed special training sessions for Renato Augusto and Willian.

The duo who recently returned to the club missed the first days of training due to Covid-19. After testing negative for the disease, the players rejoined the squad. On this Thursday, then, they worked in two periods: they did the initial part with the group and then went on to specific activities with physical preparation.

Corinthians returns to training on Friday, again in the afternoon. Timão is preparing for the debut of Paulistão on January 25th, when they face Ferroviária, at Neo Química Arena.

See more at: Training of Corinthians and CT Joaquim Grava.