Coronavac begins to be tested in children and adolescents in ES – 01/13/2022 – Equilíbrio e Saúde

A survey will begin to be carried out in Espírito Santo this Friday (14) to test the effectiveness of Coronavac in children and adolescents. There will be 1,280 participants from 3 to 17 years old.

Known as Projeto Curumim (child in Tupi), it will also check the safety, production of antibodies and defense cells in children and adolescents.

For this, participants will be divided into two groups: those who receive the Coronavac vaccine and those who receive the Pfizer vaccine. Children under 5 years old will only be immunized with the first drug.

Children and adolescents aged 3 to 17 years who have not yet received a vaccine against Covid-19 will be able to participate in the study, regardless of whether they have already had the disease.

According to the person responsible for the study, physician Valéria Valim, the objective is to compare the effectiveness and safety of the Coronavac vaccine in children and adolescents based on the Pfizer immunizer, which has already been approved by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency).

The regulatory agency is still analyzing the request of the Butantan Institute to use Coronavac in the vaccination of children and adolescents aged 3 to 17 years.

Valim adds that Coronavac is an inactivated virus vaccine. This technology, known for years, induces an immune response and is safe. Adverse events that may occur are mild and of short duration.

“It is a very well-known technology and less reactogenic, that is, it has fewer side effects. The effectiveness is also lower than that of other immunizers, but children respond better. So, this stimulus may be enough”, said Valim.

The doctor adds that the study is important so that Coronavac can be included as a vaccine option for children in the PNI (National Immunization Program) of the Ministry of Health, and also because it is a vaccine of national production, with good acceptance by the population. for this age group, precisely because it is a known and safer technology.

The research is being carried out by the Vaccine Research Group at the University Hospital of Ufes (Federal University of Espírito Santo) and the Biomarkers Research Group at the Renè Rachou Institute at Fiocruz.

It has the support of the Ministry of Health, the Butantan Institute and EBSERH (Brazilian Hospital Services Company).

The research was approved by Conep (National Research Ethics Commission), which acts in the regulation of ethics in research projects involving human beings, this Thursday (13).

Participants will be followed up for a year by the research team, made up of pediatricians, infectious disease specialists, pulmonologists, researchers and nurses specializing in vaccines for children and adults.

In published studies, one of them with Coronavac in children, all vaccines were well tolerated and safe in the pediatric age group and the immune response was adequate when compared to the adult population.