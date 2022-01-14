Coronavirus loses most of its infective power after 20 minutes, study finds

The coronavirus loses most of its ability to infect soon after being exhaled and is less likely to be contagious over greater distances, a study by the University of Bristol Aerosol Research Center has shown.

The researchers found that the virus loses 90% of its contagion capacity 20 minutes after entering the air and that most of this loss happens within the first five minutes of arriving on the air, according to the study, which simulates how the virus behaves after the expiration.

With countries like Spain and Switzerland opening up the debate in Europe about an endemic phase of the virus, information about the way the virus travels through the air will help guide containment measures. The results of this study, which have not been peer-reviewed, reinforce the notion that the virus is mainly transmitted over short distances, providing new support for social distancing and the use of masks as a means of containing infections.

“When you walk away, not only is the aerosol diluted, but there is also less infectious virus because the virus has lost its infectivity. [como resultado do tempo]”, said Jonathan Reid, director of the research center, in an interview with the Guardian, which reported on the study for the first time on Tuesday (11).

The findings indicate that viral particles dry out quickly after leaving the moist, carbon dioxide-rich environment of the lungs, reducing their ability to infect others. Air humidity was found to be a determining factor in how quickly these particles are deactivated.

At humidity levels below 50%, similar to the dry air found in offices, the virus lost half its ability to spread within five seconds. When humidity rose to 90%, similar to levels in showers, the virus lost infectivity more slowly, with more than half of the particles still contagious after five minutes, the study showed.

Air temperature, the study says, had no impact on the infectivity of the virus.