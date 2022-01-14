Covid-19: ICU occupancy rate reaches ‘critical’ level in one state and 4 capitals

The occupancy rates of Intensive Care Units (ICU) for covid-19 reached a “critical” alert level in one state and four capitals of the country. The data are from a technical note released this Wednesday, 12, by the Observatory Covid-19, from the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz). The explosion of cases caused by the Ômicron variant and the holiday season is already putting pressure on health services.

According to Fiocruz’s note, there is a change in the occupancy rates of intensive care beds. Pernambuco (82%) and the capitals Fortaleza (88%), Recife (80%), Belo Horizonte (84%) and Goiânia (94%) entered the critical alert zone.

With slightly lower occupancy rates, eight states are on intermediate alert: Pará, Tocantins, Piauí, Ceará, Bahia, Espírito Santo, Goiás and the Federal District. The capitals Porto Velho, Macapá, Maceió, Salvador, Vitória and Brasília are also in this situation.

Despite the increase in ICU occupancy, Fiocruz points out that the number of beds for covid-19 is lower now and that the absolute number of ICU admissions does not compare to the numbers verified during the second wave of the disease, in the first half of the year. last year. In August, beds for covid-19 began to be demobilized because of the cooling of the pandemic.

In Pernambuco, for example, of the 857 beds for covid-19, 703 are now occupied. In August, the state had 1,460 beds available and 686 hospitalizations. In Pará, there are 201 beds and 143 hospitalized patients – in August, the State had 341 beds available. In the state of Sao Paulo, there was a 58% increase in the number of people hospitalized in ICU for respiratory syndromes in the last two weeks.

Fiocruz warns, however, that the number of new cases of covid-19 should reach “much higher” levels in the coming weeks, putting pressure on demand for health services. This Wednesday, 88,400 new infections were recorded by covid-19 in just 24 hours in Brazil. That number has not been this high since September.

Specialists point out that vaccination plays an important role in reducing severe cases of the disease, but the high transmissibility of the Ômicron variant causes such a high volume of infections that, inevitably, it should lead more people to seek medical attention.

“In the current scenario, with high transmissibility and infections, and great growth in the number of cases and demand for health services, it is essential to strengthen prevention measures, with the mandatory use of masks in public places, the requirement for a passport vaccine and encouraging physical distancing and constant hand hygiene”, completes the Fiocruz note.

This Wednesday, the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) sent a letter to Minister of Health Marcelo Queiroga, with requests for the federal government to publicly recognize the existence of a new wave of covid-19 caused by the spread of the variant omicron in the country and establish support measures for states and municipalities facing the advance of the disease.