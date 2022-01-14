Covid-19: WHO does not believe in vaccination strategy with booster doses

The World Health Organization (WHO) issued an opinion in which it argues that the administration of booster doses of vaccines against Covid-19 is not a good immunization strategy. According to the agency, the ideal would be the research and development of new vaccines, as a kind of update of the current ones.

In the document, which was prepared by the WHO Technical Advisory Group, the success of the strategy of systematic reinforcement with the application of first-generation vaccines is defined as “unlikely”. For technicians, boosting the original vaccine is not sustainable or appropriate on a large scale.

New vaccines are needed

The body advocates that more vaccines against Covid-19 be developed by universities and pharmaceutical giants. According to the technicians, a scenario with a wide supply of vaccines and a wide variety of immunizing agents should have a great impact on the prevention of infection and transmission of the virus.

According to WHO technicians, the development of new vaccines should also be important to prevent serious cases and deaths from Covid-19. Although the strategy of applying booster doses has been adopted by several countries, it is not exactly unanimous among countries.

Fourth dose lacks data

EMA does not believe that successive booster doses are a good immunization strategy. Credits: Shutterstock

Last Tuesday (11), the European Medicines Agency (EMA) admitted the application of a fourth dose of vaccine to immunosuppressed and vulnerable people. However, the agency rejected the systematic administration of booster doses to the general population.

“We have not yet had access to data on a fourth dose and would like to see this data before we can make any recommendations,” said EMA Head of Biological Threat Strategy for Health and Vaccines, Marco Cavaleri.

According to the executive, the agency is very concerned about strategies that provide for repeated vaccination within a short period of time. “You can’t really continuously give a booster shot every three, four months,” Cavaleri pointed out.

