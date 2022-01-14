Covid causes rare syndrome that makes woman stop breathing when sleeping

The last December 30th marked a special moment in the life of Dijane Silva, 34, who lives in Taquarana (in the countryside of Alagoas, 118 km from Maceió). After a year and a half hospitalized for sequelae of covid-19, she returned to (a new) home.

After covid-19, Dijane developed a rare disorder: undine syndrome, a neurological problem that causes her to stop breathing while she sleeps. Therefore, she now uses a respirator to sleep and is accompanied by a health team.

In order to return home, Dijane sought out the State Public Defender’s Office, which filed a lawsuit for the Justice to determine that the SUS (Unified Health System) pay for a home care for her. The decision was favorable at the end of the year, and she was finally able to return to live with her mother.

life changed

With the syndrome, Dijane’s life has changed — starting with where she lives. “I had to leave the place where I lived and come to the city for assistance”, says the Live well.

Today, to sleep, she uses a device called a bipap (which works with a compressor that inflates the lungs). “And it’s two liters of oxygen a night and a mechanical respirator. I can’t sleep without them,” he says.

In addition to the devices, Dijane has the help of nursing technicians who accompany her 24 hours, in addition to the visit of a multidisciplinary team composed of a doctor, physiotherapist, nutritionist and nurse.

What I think the syndrome bothers me the most is that I can’t go out, as I used to. I would like to go on weekends to my aunt’s house, who lives here in the city. Now I can’t do that because I have the machines and the oxygen cylinders. I can even spend the day, but at night I have to be home. Dijane Silva

Three hospitals, one and a half year hospitalized

Dijane walking with the support of a walker, still in the Chama hospital Image: Personal archive

Dijane’s saga with covid-19 is a long one. She had the disease and was hospitalized on August 7, 2020 at the Emergency Hospital in Arapiraca, with shortness of breath.

“I spent 20 days hospitalized there and was treated for covid. I was discharged [dia 27], but a day later I came back again with dyspnea”, he says.

From there, she realized that she would need help breathing—which had never been needed in her life.

At that moment, she says she went through a phase in which she blamed herself for getting sick. “I asked myself: ‘where did I go wrong? Did this come because I didn’t put the alcohol on my hands or because I was in a crowded place?’ I charged myself a lot. But then I thought that I was no different from the other people who were there”, he says.

With no solution, two transfers came from the Emergency Hospital. On October 6, 2020, she was taken to Hospital Chama, also in Arapiraca, where she stayed until May 13, 2021.

Still without diagnosis, on that date she was transferred to the HU (University Hospital), linked to the UFAL (Federal University of Alagoas), in Maceió. “Only at the HU, it took 7 months and 10 days”, he says.

I know I suffered a lot, I don’t wish what I went through on anyone. But I never lost faith, I just said thanks every day, I was always smiling, I got dressed, I did my nails. Now, thank God, the worst phase is over. I try not to think about the past. I just want to know from now on. What I really wanted was to find a treatment for it. Dijane Silva

Team that accompanied Dijane at the Emergency Hospital in Arapiraca Image: Personal archive

diagnosis arrives

Accompanied by doctors in the ICU (intensive care unit) at the HU, she says that a diagnosis of the problem that affected her was noticed.

It was the neurologist and researcher Fernando Gameleira who came to the conclusion that Dijane’s respiratory disorder would be ondine syndrome.

“Our brain has a part that detects when carbon dioxide accumulates and automatically triggers the respiratory movement. In the case of the syndrome, it has an alteration in these sensors that recognize this increase in carbon dioxide. And then it stops breathing and dies if not use a respirator”, he says.

The syndrome can also cause cognitive, nerve and gut changes. According to him, the disease developed post-covid is something unprecedented – and that’s why the patient’s case is of interest for research.

Usually, the person is born with this syndrome. In some rare cases it can be acquired after, for example, encephalitis, a brain tumor, a stroke. [acidente vascular cerebral]. The impression I have is that she developed chronic encephalitis from covid. Her prognosis is still uncertain: she may need the respirator her entire life, but we don’t know why there may be some degree of reversal. Fernando Gameleira, neurologist

To get an exact idea of ​​the problem, Gameleira says that a genetic test will be necessary to confirm the predisposition to the disease. He says he had never seen an adult person with this syndrome — he only followed children.

“I’ve seen cases like this in children, but few. When there’s a case like that in a big hospital, it’s seen by a large number of doctors. Adult with undine I’ve never seen it. When an adult has it, it’s because he acquired it; if he had it since childhood , would probably have died sooner,” he says.

Also according to the neurologist, it was because of the hospitalization that Dijane managed to stay alive (thanks to the help of the health teams and the equipment in the hospitals).

“Without a doubt, covid was the reason why she got the proper care, and that ended up being decisive for her to be alive now. She probably already had a neuromuscular disease and developed the syndrome as a result of covid. Then she put the two things together: the lack of respiratory control and this previous disease”, believes the doctor.