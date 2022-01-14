Covid: China closes hospitals that rejected patients in emergency – News

Chinese authorities closed, this Thursday (13), hospitals in the city of Xian (north), whose population has been confined since December 23, to “rectify” errors in the application of anti-Covid rules after an abortion suffered by a woman. woman who was prevented from accessing an emergency service.

Xian, of 13 million people, known around the world for its terracotta army, is one of the few cities in China currently affected by small outbreaks of Covid-19.

In early January, Gaoxin Hospital denied entry to an eight-month pregnant woman for two hours, claiming that her negative Covid test had passed its 48-hour expiration date.

One photo showed the woman sitting on a bench surrounded by a pool of blood. The director of the Xian Health Department publicly apologized. Earlier, the city government announced the dismissal of the hospital director and “relevant staff”.

In another episode, an inhabitant claimed that her father died of a heart attack after being rejected “due to the norms related to the pandemic”.

The two hospitals involved have been reprimanded and must “suspend their operations for three months”, the municipal health department announced today in a statement.

Gaoxin Hospital was ordered to suspend its director general and lay off several staff, the text said.

The second hospital will dismiss the president, suspend the deputy head and remove the head of nursing from the outpatient service.

Residents of Xian have complained about the lack of food, which they say is due to the chaotic organization.

The Covid outbreak in Xian has slowed considerably in recent days, with just nine cases reported on Thursday. Since December 9, the city has had about 2,000 cases of the disease.