Covid or influenza: what are the consumer’s rights when changing airfare?

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Covid or influenza: what are the consumer’s rights when changing airfare? 8 Views

  • Priscila Carvalho
  • From Sao Paulo to BBC News Brazil

Passenger at US LaGuardia Airport on December 24

Credit, Getty Images

After the holidays, Brazil was taken by the increase in the number of cases of covid-19 and influenza.

Those who had scheduled travel had to change plans quickly and resort to the rescheduling and cancellation services offered by airlines.

However, as of January 1, 2022, law 14,034 – enacted on an emergency basis because of the pandemic – is no longer valid and, now, the passenger who withdraws from the trip will have to pay a fine or fare difference.

The new rules apply even to those who have received the diagnosis of covid and cannot board on the scheduled date. Before, the consumer who gave up the trip could do so at no cost.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Empty shelves in markets are here to stay in 2022

Empty shelves in markets will continue to be the keynote in 2022 (Getty) Empty shelves …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved