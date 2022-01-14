COVID: vaccination of children between 5 and 11 years old can start on Saturday in MG – Gerais

Minas Gerais will receive more than 100,000 doses of the infant immunizer this Friday (photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DA Press) Children between five and 11 years old can finally be vaccinated against COVID-19 in Minas Gerais from Saturday (15/01). The forecast of Fbio Baccheretti, Secretary of Health of the state, from the forecast of the arrival of a first shipment sent by the Ministry of Health on the morning of this Friday (14).

“Tomorrow (Friday), at 8:15 am, our first shipment of 110,000 doses of Pfizer children’s vaccine is expected to arrive. Tomorrow afternoon, distribution begins in the Metropolitan Region, Belo Horizonte already receives the childhood vaccines on Friday and until Saturday, that is, in 24 hours, the entire state will have received these childhood vaccines”, said the secretary, during press conference this Thursday (13).

In all, there will be four million doses received this month, according to Baccheretti. “Still a part, 110 thousand doses. The expectation has changed, the federal government increased it to 4.3 million doses for distribution in January, it was 3 million and 700, there was an addition, we should receive more than expected in the last press conference”.

The state will comply with the technical note of the Ministry of Health and suggests that municipalities follow the order of priorities in the application of doses. At first, children with comorbidities, indigenous and quilombola, for example, will be offered the vaccine against the coronavirus.

“Still a part, 110 thousand doses. The expectation has changed, the federal government increased it to 4.3 million doses for distribution in January, it was 3 million and 700, there was an addition, we should receive more than expected in the last press conference. The 110,000 initial doses will reach the technical note together, but the expectation of children aged 5 to 11 with comorbidities, permanent disabilities, quilombolas, indigenous people, are priority groups aged 11 to 5 years. We will receive this technical note from the Ministry of Health along with the vaccines and we have always respected this technical note. So, officially starting on Friday, that is, Saturday, we can already have the first child between five and 11 years old vaccinated in the state of Minas. It’s a reason to celebrate, and we have to vaccinate our children from five to 11 years old”, added the secretary.

According to data from the government of Minas, the state has 78.2% of the total population immunized with the first dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 and 73.37% with the second or a single dose. The coverage of the booster dose is much lower in relation to the other two data: 17.24%.

COVID-19 on the rise again

Fbio Baccheretti, Secretary of Mine Health (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press) Vaccination of children between five and 11 years old is a relief amid a new increase in the number of COVID-19 cases not only in Minas Gerais, but throughout Brazil. An example of this is that the number of new positive diagnoses in January 2022 is almost five times higher than in December 2021 – 87,333 against 18,089.

Also this week, a data caught our attention. This Wednesday, Minas had the record for new cases of coronavirus in 24 hours, with 18,153 thousand new records – the highest was in April 2021, 16,479. The state has a total of 2,311,318 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic, of which 81,844 are still being monitored, 2,172,706 have recovered and 56,768 have died.

The new increase in cases is viewed with concern by Fbio Baccheretti and Minas. The secretary says that the moment of attention, but until then, the indicators remain in a controllable situation.

“Although we have several new cases, we are not having hospitalizations of serious cases in any proportion. There should be an increase but we are not feeling it yet because it should be a much smaller increase than the number of cases, without any comparison with last year , where there were no vaccines and the strain was a Gamma strain, in March and April of last year, which was very lethal. So, what we are seeing is that there is no relationship between new cases and hospitalizations”, said the secretary.

Baccheretti, however, estimates that the trend is for the number of cases to continue to rise sharply and to abate only at the end of January. “Our expectation continues that in the next two weeks we will reach the peak, two three weeks, so we will continue to rise, with new cases, a very acute contamination as we are seeing”.