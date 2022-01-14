Covid vaccines for children arrive by land this Friday morning; state will receive 93,500 doses | Rio de Janeiro

The expectation was that the vaccines would arrive by air transport in the early hours of this Friday. However, the doses are being brought by land and should arrive around 10 am, according to the Ministry of Health forecast.
- Share this news on WhatsApp
- Share this news on Telegram
At least four municipalities should seek the respective doses this Friday at the distribution center: Rio de Janeiro, Niterói, São Gonçalo and Maricá.
Maricá plans to start vaccination on Friday, applying the vaccine to the indigenous population.
Pfizer vaccine vials in pediatric version (orange) and from 12 years old (purple) — Photo: Tobias Schwarz/AFP
More than 1.5 million children aged between 5 and 11 are expected to be vaccinated with infant doses of the Covid vaccine in the state. In the capital, this group is made up of more than 560,000 children.
“The amount is initially small, a little over 90,000 doses, but that will be enough for vaccination to start in all cities of Rio de Janeiro as of Monday. The logistical structure that will be set up, with trucks, cars and helicopters, will allow this vaccine to arrive in a very opportune time in city halls and that, on Monday, the vast majority of them will be able to start this vaccination”, said the State Secretary. of Health in Rio de Janeiro.
Vaccination of children against Covid should reach more than 1.5 million children in the State of Rio de Janeiro – Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo
Alexandre Chieppe also highlighted the importance of parents taking their children to be immunized against Covid.
“It is an extremely safe, effective vaccine and it is very important that parents take their children,” said the secretary.
Brazil should receive 4.5 million doses by the end of January.
Vaccination schedule for children aged between 5 and 11 years in the city of Rio de Janeiro — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo