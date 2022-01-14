‘Cowards’, says Trump about politicians who hide Covid vaccine status

Former US President Donald Trump has criticized politicians who refuse to publicly disclose how many doses of Covid-19 vaccine they have received. He gave an interview to the far-right channel One America News.

Trump, who reported in December that he had received a booster shot, called those who do not detail vaccination status as “cowards”.

“I watched some politicians being interviewed and one of the questions was ‘did you get the booster?’ because they had the shot, and they were answering like – in other words, the answer was ‘yes’, but they don’t want to say, because are cowards,” said the right-wing extremist. “You have to say whether you took it or not.”

Trump’s remarks were interpreted in the United States as a criticism of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. In an interview with Fox in December, the Republican stated that he “did what he did, the normal vaccination”, when asked about having received the 3rd dose.

In Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro – an ally and avowed fan of Trump – publicly says he has not been vaccinated against Covid-19. There is, however, no way to confirm the veracity of the statement, since the Presidency of the Republic decreed 100 years of secrecy on the former captain’s vaccination card.

In August of last year, during an interview with a radio station in Natal (RN), Bolsonaro said that the information is “personal”.

“Am I going to hand over my vaccine card? In a little while I’ll deliver personal things if I don’t deny it there. So there’s nothing weird, nothing unusual about what was done. My vaccination book is personal, period”, he claimed.