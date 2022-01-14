Craque Neto detonates the call-up of the Brazilian team: ‘Shame!’ | Football

Playback/Twitter Grandson in the program “Os Donos da Bola”

Tite’s call-up to the Brazilian national team this Thursday was heavily criticized and among those who did not like the selected athletes is the former player Neto (see photo gallery below)

. Even on vacation in Europe, the presenter took to his social networks to detonate the list of calls for the next World Cup Qualifier games, questioning names that were not related.

– You know what the biggest shame is? You summon Philippe Coutinho and not take Renato Augusto, Giuliano. You know what the biggest shame is? Take Gabriel Jesus and not take Dudu. You know what the biggest shame is? Taking Daniel Alves and not taking Fagner, any other right-back – criticized the presenter in his Instagram Stories.

– Taking Daniel Alves is a shame. It’s a shame to take Philippe Coutinho, who isn’t playing and isn’t playing. Giuliano plays more than him today, Paulinho, who is also without playing, Bruno Henrique. Dudu, from Palmeiras, cannot stay out of the World Cup – continued the former midfielder.

– Congratulations! How disgusting it is! Disgusting! 2002 World Cup… Who did we have as a striker? Ronaldo Phenomenon, Ronaldinho, Rivaldo. In 2022, who is the attack? And another thing: it seems that French football is better than ours. French football! Fifth Grade Football. Sorry! You need to play in the Premier League to be called up – he added.

– Ah, but Dudu cannot be, Renato Augusto cannot. That’s right. I’m wrong, I understand absolutely nothing about the ball. In fact, maybe I’m a terrible commentator, I didn’t play anything. Fred, from Manchester United, who plays. And Douglas, from Aston Villa? Not going to the Cup? – concluded Neto.