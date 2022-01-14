Cruzeiro maintains undefeated defense, overcomes Bragantino and advances in Copinha – 01/13/2022

With a 1-0 victory, Cruzeiro passed Bragantino at the Coronel Francisco Vieira stadium, in Itapira, and secured a spot in the third phase of Copinha. Alex Matos, in the 17th minute of the first half, scored the goal that ensured the team’s triumph this afternoon (13).

The defense of the Minas Gerais team has not yet been leaked in the four matches they played in Copinha. The attack reached its 11th goal scored.

In the second phase, Raposa will face Retrô again, which they beat by 2 to 1. In the previous stage, Celeste beat the Pernambuco club by 2 to 0 by Group 20. The duel will still have a date and place confirmed by the FPF, but it must take place this Saturday (15), in Itapira.

Cruzeiro starts better, Braga balances

The Minas Gerais team started the match better and opened the scoring in the 17th minute, with Alex Matos. Daniel hit a cross and goalkeeper Jorge Ramos got in the way with the bounce of the ball, just swiping to the side. The ball was left at the feet of Alex Matos, who only had the trouble of pushing it into the net.

After that, Massa Bruta managed to balance the actions and the clash became more disputed in the middle, without great danger bids. Juliano, from Bragantino, hit close to the goal in the 24th minute.

incredible chance

Victor Diniz lost an unbelievable goal to Cruzeiro in the 37th minute of the first stage. After crossing Kaiki from the left, he appeared alone in the small area to finish. However, he ended up catching a lot under the ball and sent it over the goal.

Expulsion from both sides

Still in the first half, at 44, Breno hit a knee in Juliano and received the second yellow card, being sent off. He had already been cautioned at 25 for another foul on the same athlete.

However, the defender Taillan needed just eight minutes after the break to leave both teams with 10. The defender of the Bragança Paulista team received the yellow card for 3 for an entry in Ageu and, shortly after, he was late again and hit Vitor Castling, being warned again with the card.

Gross Mass does not complete

Despite the balance in attacking actions, the São Paulo team could not finish their plays. On the other hand, Raposa continued to threaten and make goalkeeper Jorge Ramos work. In the 9th minute, Vitinho killed him in the chest and kicked it into the goal, but the goalkeeper made a beautiful save.

At 17, coach Erick Martins changed the strikers, putting Gui in the place of Whallyson Ribeiro, but he was unable to solve the problem at the conclusion of Braga.

In the final minutes, the São Paulo club rehearsed a pressure and even put all athletes on the offensive field. However, the problem when hitting the goal persisted and goalkeeper Denivys was not threatened. Celeste still had a great counter-attack with Vitor Roque, which Kawata managed to fend off.

without changing

With a great first phase, with 10 goals scored and none conceded, coach Mário Henrique didn’t change anyone from the middle front at Raposa. Owner of shirt 9, Vitor Roque only entered at 8 of the second half, even though he recovered from covid-19.

The players who played for Cruzeiro were: Denivys; Geovane, Matheus Vieira, Paulo and Kaiki (Bolivia); Miticov, Haggai, Breno and Daniel (Vitinho); Alex Matos (Riquelmy) and Victor Diniz (Victor Roque).