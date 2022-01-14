Cryptos Today: Bitcoin Falls Again, Dogecoin Jumps 13% With Tesla Accepting Payment and RJ Wants to Encourage Crypto

After rising to $44,000 in recent days, Bitcoin (BTC) returns to retreat this Friday (14), operating below $43,000 and trying to find a new short-term balance after recent Federal signals. Reserve on rising interest rates in the United States.

This pullback of the world’s largest cryptocurrency follows once again the traditional financial market, as US stock indices fell in the last session, driven mainly by tech stocks.

The view is that investors remain fearful about the next steps of the US central bank, which has indicated that it will raise interest rates four times this year, with the first rate hike likely to take place as early as March.

Meanwhile, this Friday’s news is less busy, highlighting information that Pakistan is considering banning cryptocurrencies in the country.

The information is contained in a document released this week by a local newspaper and which was produced by a committee led by Sima Kamil, deputy governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), as well as representatives of the Ministry of Finance, the Securities and Exchange Commission. Pakistani Furniture (SECP) and the Federal Investigation Agency of Pakistan (FIA).

This is the first time that the central bank has presented a clear position on the topic, and in 2018, the SBP issued a circular banning banks from trading with cryptocurrency exchanges.

Among the 20 largest cryptocurrencies in the world by market value, only two rise, highlighting Dogecoin (DOGE), which has a double-digit gain after the Tesla store in Asia included the option to pay in digital currency for some items. .

The move comes nearly a month after the company’s CEO Elon Musk said the electric car maker would accept Dogecoin as payment for its goods. “Tesla will make some purchasable products with Doge and we’ll see how it goes,” he said at the time.

Another asset that stands out is the Near Protocol (NEAR), which rose by about 5%. Yesterday, the Near Foundation announced the raising of US$150 million as part of a new round of investment via decentralized finance (DeFi), through the sale of tokens.

Three Arrows Capital led the private sale, which was also attended by major cryptocurrency-focused funds including Mechanism Capital, Dragonfly Capital, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Jump, Alameda, Zee Prime and Amber Group, among others.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:05 am:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 42,633.20 -2.85% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 3,263.75 -2.96% Binance Coin (BNB) US$ 480.47 -1.02% Solana (SOL) US$ 146.64 -3.58% Cardano (ADA) $1.27 -1.85%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Secret (SCRT) $7.96 +20.19% Dogecoin (DOGE) US$ 0.1964 +13.40% Near Protocol (NEAR) $19.10 +5.14% Celsius (CEL) $3.41 +3.91% Kusama (KSM) US$ 284.20 +2.65%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours WOO Network (WOO) US$ 0.9434 -9.13% Kadena (KDA) $9.38 -8.87% Gala (GALA) US$ 0.3273 -8.53% Elrond (EGLD) US$ 196.45 -8.06% Loopring (LRC) $1.50 -7.28%

Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation Hashdex NCI (HASH11) BRL 44.25 -2.96% Hashdex BTCN (BITH11) BRL 56.80 -2.23% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 53.60 -4.54% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 14.90 -3.55% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 13.15 -4.01%

See the main news from the crypto market this Friday (14):

Rio de Janeiro wants to invest part of the Treasury in cryptocurrency and give a discount on IPTU

The mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes, spoke during the opening of Rio Innovation Week on Thursday that the city government intends to invest a percentage of the Treasury in cryptocurrencies.

“We are going to launch Crypto Rio and invest 1% of the Treasury in cryptocurrency,” he said, citing that this Friday he will publish a decree to create a working group on the subject.

In a conversation with the mayor of Miami, Francis Suarez, Paes also talked about the tax incentives that the American city has created for the crypto sector and commented on making future investments in innovation and technology, such as Porto Maravalley, Porto Maravilha area with tax incentives. for companies in the tech segment.

To the newspaper O Globo, after the lecture, the secretaries Pedro Paulo, from Finance, and Chicão Bulhões, from Economic Development and Innovation, spoke more about the city’s plans to attract the sector. “We are studying the possibility of paying taxes with an additional discount if you pay with bitcoins. You take the discount of the single quota of 7% (of the IPTU), it becomes 10% if you pay in bitcoin”, said Paulo. “We will study the legal framework to do this”.

US Energy Committee Will Study Cryptocurrency Spending

The US House Committee on Energy and Commerce has announced a January 20 hearing on the energy consumption of the cryptocurrency industry.

“In just a few years, cryptocurrencies have had a meteoric rise in popularity. It’s time to understand and address the strong energy and environmental impacts they have on our community and our planet,” said Frank Pallone, Committee Chair, and Diana DeGette, Chair of Control and Investigations.

According to them, one of the focuses of this audience will be on proof of work (or PoW) blockchains, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, and how these cryptocurrencies can migrate to cleaner alternatives.

Block wants to create an open source mining system

Payments company Block, formerly Square, is moving forward with its plan to build an open-source Bitcoin mining system, according to a tweet from Thomas Templeton, the company’s general manager of hardware.

“We want to make mining more distributed and efficient in every way, from purchase, configuration, maintenance and mining,” said the executive on the social network.

He also stated that the company is open to making new ASICs (computers specializing in Bitcoin mining) and has begun evaluating various IP blocks, open source miner firmware and other system software offerings.

