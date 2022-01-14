Cuba sentences protesters to up to 30 years in prison – News

The Beirut family had the worst Christmas of their lives. Outraged by the arrest of Exeynt, the eldest, during the demonstrations held in Cuba in July last year, his father and sister began to protest, not thinking that they would end up sentenced to 20 years in prison last December.

Fredy Beirut, 64, and his daughter, Katia, 36, are part of a group of at least 158 ​​protesters accused of the crime of sedition, an act of rebellion for violating a legal framework, according to the human rights NGO Cubalex. This week, 57 of them were tried in the provinces of Havana, Holguín and Santa Clara.

The nightmare for the Beirut family began on July 11, 2021, when 41-year-old Exeynt was arrested at Guantánamo (east) on a charge of public disorder and sentenced to four years in prison. A day later, Fredy and Katia went out on a march near their home, says Zoila Rodríguez, 59, the clan’s mother.

The La Güinera protest became the most violent of the 11th and 12th of July. It was there where the only person killed in the historic demonstrations that broke out in about 50 Cuban cities was recorded, shouting “Freedom” and “We are hungry.”

According to Cubalex, there were also dozens of wounded and 1,355 detainees, of which 719 are still in prison.

More serious is the case of Dayron Martín Rodríguez, who was also arrested in La Güinera and sentenced to 30 years.

Dayron, 36, went out that afternoon to buy feed for his birds, and found the concentration of protesters.

He started recording a video, in order to send it to his father, and when he was hit by stones, he fell and lost his phone, says his mother, Esmeralda Rodríguez, 63, who says she suffered a pre-heart attack when she learned of the occurred in Ecuador, where he has lived for eight years.

Dayron and others were accused of “arming themselves with stones and bottles (…) and throwing them at public order agents” to try to reach the police station in the region, in a confrontation that lasted four hours.

According to Esmeralda, her son said: “They ended my life. I am 36 years old, and they sentenced me to 30”.

For Laritza Diversent, director of Cubalex, “sanctions have been exemplary”, considering that more and more people want to organize to protest.

The cases were marred by violations of due process, with no independent defense lawyers and closed-door trials, she said.

“Most of the time, the evidence they have is the testimonies of state agents who exercised violence against the protesters,” says Diversent. She also claims that, in the videos used as evidence, aggression by the police is not shown.