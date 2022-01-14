Customers gather and compete for meat on sale in a supermarket in Fortaleza | Ceará

Customers gathered and fought to get meat at a supermarket in Fortaleza that had promotions with discounts of up to 70% before closing activities. Videos recorded by customers show the riot and the crowding at the Bairro Montese unit, in the capital of Ceará, on Tuesday (11).

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

A video shared on social media shows an employee throwing the meat to the crowd of customers, who jostle for the product. Pushes occur, and some people even get elbowed. (See video above).

The high demand for products also generated customer reports. “We went today to Extra da Parangaba and I felt like I was on The Walking Dead”, said a customer, referring to the American series that involves a zombie apocalypse.

Residents collect food in a garbage truck in Fortaleza; video

VIDEO: Woman who picks up food from a garbage truck says she collects ‘green’ meat

Disorder in establishments

1 of 2 Extra supermarket employee throws meat to the crowd of customers, who vie for the product — Photo: TV Verdes Mares/Reproduction Extra supermarket employee throws meat to the crowd of customers, who vie for the product — Photo: TV Verdes Mares/Reproduction

Some images even show that the intense movement of customers caused disorder in supermarkets. Extra explained that, as announced to the market in October 2021, the hypermarket format will be discontinued.

Of the 103 stores in the chain, 70 commercial points were sold to Assaí, and the remaining 33 units will be converted into other GPA formats or closed. Because of this, the stores are on sale, with promotions in all sections and discounts of up to 70%, which should continue until January 15th (Saturday) or while stocks last.

Several customers are filmed trying to take advantage of the sale at Extra de Fortaleza.

The supermarket chain also said that, to avoid agglomerations that have already been recorded in other opportunities, the units are carrying out control of the flow of people in the establishment. When the limit is reached, a queue is formed with social distance outside the unit, with guidance from employees.

According to the establishment, stores remain with all protocols and protection measures, with alcohol gel available at the entrance of the store and cashiers, social distance in the queues of the cashiers and only customers are allowed to enter with a protective mask.

2 of 2 Intense movement causes disorder and chaotic scenes in Extra supermarkets in Fortaleza. — Photo: Social networks/Reproduction Intense movement causes disorder and chaotic scenes in Extra supermarkets in Fortaleza. — Photo: Social networks/Reproduction

See other reports about the promotion on Extra: