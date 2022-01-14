CVM makes an agreement of R$ 5 million with XP and directors to end the process | Economy

The board of the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) agreed on Tuesday (11) a R$ 5 million agreement with XP Investimentos and its directors, including founder Guilherme Benchimol, to close a process that investigated contingency plan violations. , procedures and internal controls.

In addition to Benchimol, the agreement was signed with directors Bernardo Amaral Botelho, Fabrício Cunha de Almeida and Carlos Alberto Ferreira Filho.

XP President Guilherme Benchimol celebrates the company's IPO on Nasdaq

Under the agreement, XP will pay BRL 2.8 million to the CVM and each of the directors will pay BRL 550,000.

With the theme “Orders and Trading Platforms”, the investigation began through an inspection by the CVM, in early 2020, to “measure issues of platform instability, order submission, latency, service capacity and contingency plans” .

In the CVM process, XP was held responsible for instabilities in Clear Corretora’s PIT platform between 2019 and 2020, in addition to failures in contingency care. The entity also pointed out that XP did not adequately disclose the service channels to its customers.

Now, according to the CVM, XP will have to implement a series of measures, such as a “Service Level Agreement” with its clients and carry out quarterly opinions with latency data from Clear’s trading platform and service deadlines through contingency.