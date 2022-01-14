D’Ale is reintroduced by Inter and wants to end his career with the Gauchão title: “I’m alive” | International

D’Alesssandro is back at Inter to live out his final months as a professional player. At the age of 40, the midfielder was re-introduced this Thursday, received the number 10 shirt and made it clear that he will retire at the end of his four-month contract with the club, on April 30. Which doesn’t mean he doesn’t have more ambitions as a player.

After being introduced by president Alessandro Barcellos, football vice-president Emílio Papaléo Zin and executive Paulo Bracks, D’Ale underwent a long press conference, lasting more than an hour. The Argentine did not hide his emotion at having “come home”, as he defined it, and said he wants to end his career in Beira-Rio with another gaucho title.

– I am proud, happy to have returned, that Inter opened the doors of the club for me. It’s a possibility that, when I left last year, I thought about it, but it wasn’t a reality. In conversation with the board, he managed, I’m happy to return to my house – said D’Alessandro, before ruling out any possibility of continuing as a player after the end of the contract.

– My career will end. I will play for four months, until April 30th. I will be out of contract and will go to my house to rest. I will go on vacation. I will help Inter, I will come to the games. I will be a fan. I already am, right? But an athlete-fan, who remains at the club – he added.

D'Alessandro starts his third spell at Inter

During the interview, D’Alessandro repeated that the donation will be identical to other moments and will charge his companions, as well as work to meet the demands. The midfielder said that he did not return for his legacy at the club, but for what he still has to contribute on the field.

He also revealed that he has already spoken with coach Alexander Medina and will be available to the coach for whatever he needs, even if he receives few opportunities or does not enter the field. The goal is to finish his career with another state cup.

– I did not return to Inter for what I won. I came back because the board, the coach and the group are convinced that I can contribute in some way. Whether outside or inside. From there, just help. It will be like the first Gauchão, which I played in 2009 and we won undefeated. There was Taison. For me, all titles are important. Today I come back zero and I need to win. That’s the mindset. Work and think about winning. Here at Inter we have an obligation to win – he said.

I am here very alive, very strong and very happy. When you talk about D’Alessandro, you change your thinking and demands. But I have always killed in the chest and it will be no different. I’m stronger. like wine” — D’Alessandro

Argentine midfielder signed a four-month contract, until the end of April

D’Alessandro also stated that he feels good physically, despite being 40 years old. And he criticized a portion of the press, a minority, according to him, who are uncomfortable with his presence. Regarding the disputes, the midfielder stated that he feels capable of contributing to the club with the same dedication as always and said that the numbers support his trajectory.

“I am here very much alive, very strong and very happy. Nobody managed to win everything. When you talk about D’Alessandro, you change your thinking and demands. Let it be clear that it is not for you (reporter who asked the question), but for that minority, which makes a different demand with me. But I have always killed in the chest and it will be no different. I’m stronger. Like wine. You can hit harder, no problem. Against facts and figures, no one can. Neither do I,” he continued.