D’Alessandro is rooting for Edenilson to stay at Inter: “Most important player” | International

While looking for a definition in the future, Edenilson won an important electoral cable in Beira-Rio. Back at Inter, D’Alessandro is rooting for his friend to remain to lead the team in pursuit of the season’s goals. The shirt 10 believes that, if the midfielder maintains the pattern of recent seasons, he will follow on Tite’s radar to compete in the Qatar World Cup.

Edenilson is in the sights of Atlético-MG. Shirt 8 has an agreement with the Minas Gerais team, however, to exchange Porto Alegre for Belo Horizonte, it is necessary that the Colorado interests are achieved. Which hasn’t happened yet.

An investment worth U$S 2 million (R$ 11 million at the current price) was rejected. The gauchos expect a higher value to release it. Conversations continue, and Edenilson’s representative, Guilherme Miranda, plans to come to the Rio Grande do Sul capital in the coming days.

Waiting for the definition of the future, the 32-year-old performs routine work at the Parque Gigante Training Center. He even shared space with D’Alessandro again. The gringo hopes for permanence.

– I have a friendship with him (Edenilson). When he came to Inter, it was to play in Serie B. It has to be a source of pride. Not just anyone buys the cause like he did and others too. I don’t need to tell him, but I expressed my desire to play with him for another four months – said D’Alessandro in his re-presentation this Thursday.

The midfielder believes that Edenilson’s quality doesn’t just arouse the interest of the Rooster. It is natural that other clubs appear that seek to be signed. However, D’Alessandro believes that the prominence achieved at Inter allows him to be closer to the Selection, if he maintains his performance.

– I know it’s very popular. He was the best midfielder in the Brasileirão. He will be sought after not only by Atlético-MG, but even Europe. There’s a World Cup ahead and that has to be the goal. Nobody has a captive chair, an absolute starter, but he is a key part of our team. If it’s okay, it makes a difference – highlighted the Argentine.

He is the most important (player) along with Taison. I hope it stays. The fans like him, the family likes the city. Playing with continuity will have a good chance of being part of the national team. I think you will make the best decision. — D’Alessandro on Edenilson