David Almeida announces the hiring of 500 health professionals amid the new wave of Covid-19 | Manaus | The Criticism | Amazon – Amazon

The measure will serve to make up for the absence of 1,500 employees diagnosed with Covid-19 who needed to be removed. Municipal emergency decree was extended for another six months

The mayor of Manaus David Almeida announced at a press conference this Friday morning (14), at the Studio 5 testing station, the hiring of 500 health professionals, including doctors, nurses and nursing technicians, due to the removal of about 1,500 employees diagnosed with Covid-19.

Also according to the mayor, due to the explosion of cases, the emergency decree that would expire next week, will be extended for another six months, which will help in the vaccination of children from 5 years to 11 years old that starts next week.

“It is not a state of calamity, it is a state of emergency and as a result, we will need to hire approximately five hundred professionals to work in our vaccination centers, which we will start on Monday (17) to vaccinate children at four points for vaccination” , he explained.

Vaccination points for children will be at Shopping Via Norte, SESI Clube do Trabalhador, Madaglena Arce Daou Family Living Center and Praque da Criança.

Minister of Health in Manaus

Also at the press conference, the mayor of Manaus announced the visit of the minister of health, Marcelo Queiroga, also on Monday (17) and the renewal of the city hall’s partnership with the federal program ‘Mais Médicos’ in Manaus, which would end on the first day of February.

“This contract would now end on February 1st, just yesterday I spoke with the minister of health and the ministry of health is going to renew this agreement for another six months. This emergency contract is based on the need of the moment, until finalize our competition, our public tender to hire two thousand and one people to work in our health units”, added David.