Didn’t get over it! Mc Mirella reveals suffering for Dynho Alves on his social network

Didn’t come there! the single phase of McMirella has been marked by many ups and downs, in fact, more downs than ups. The singer has used her Twitter profile as a form of diary to tell millions of netizens about her suffering after the separation from Dynho Alves.

In the tweets, it can be seen that Mirella is not only still not over the dancer, but is still sad because he is simply not caring about the situation, according to the messages shared by the funkeira on her social network. After the backlash, she deleted the tweets.

Netizens worry about Mc Mirella

It is not today that Mc Mirella fans ask the singer to move away from social networks. Since her divorce from Dynho Alves, the funk singer has gone through several trials on the internet, mainly with rumors that she would have resumed her relationship with the funk singer.

