Didn’t get over it! Mc Mirella reveals suffering for Dynho Alves on his social network

Didn’t come there! the single phase of McMirella has been marked by many ups and downs, in fact, more downs than ups. The singer has used her Twitter profile as a form of diary to tell millions of netizens about her suffering after the separation from Dynho Alves.

In the tweets, it can be seen that Mirella is not only still not over the dancer, but is still sad because he is simply not caring about the situation, according to the messages shared by the funkeira on her social network. After the backlash, she deleted the tweets.

I was no longer having a good day. — BAD MI ⚡️ mirella (@mirellasierra_) January 13, 2022

Netizens worry about Mc Mirella

It is not today that Mc Mirella fans ask the singer to move away from social networks. Since her divorce from Dynho Alves, the funk singer has gone through several trials on the internet, mainly with rumors that she would have resumed her relationship with the funk singer.

the advice will always be the same: walk away, take out of your life those who treat you the way you don’t deserve! if you continue to have a bond, the person will continue to think they have the right to treat you anyway! it’s ok love you ❤ —ka (@kacommented) January 13, 2022

Calm down Mi, we are with you… exclude from your life everything and everything that causes you harm and don’t treat you with reciprocity… You deserve the world, filter everything in your life and leave only what makes you feel good 🙏 And you are never alone, a your best company is yourself, we love you and we are here ❤️ — Bᴀᴅ Dᴀɴɴʏ ᴾᴰᴺ⚔ ⚡🍾 (@iam_Bad_Danny) January 13, 2022

I can’t do much to change that, I just want you to know that we love you and that we care a lot about you. From your tweets it is noticeable that you are very sad, tired and everything else, so organize your baby head… do some therapy, take care of yourself more! You deserve the world ❤️ — ؘlari. (@larihhx) January 13, 2022

