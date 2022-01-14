Diogo Siston in the v ‘easy game’ against Resende in Copinha; Timo has already beaten rival in this edition

Corinthians thrashed Ituano 5-0 last Wednesday and guaranteed their presence in the third phase of Copinha. Diogo Siston’s team will face Resende again, but the coach does not see an easy game ahead.

“I remember that, in the first interview we did here, talking about Resende. I know Resende’s work, it won’t be easy, and it’s another game. We have to understand that that victory does not guarantee us the next one. We have to go back to studying Resende, and now we have more details because we have more of their games to watch, but they also have more of our games to watch“, said Diogo Siston in an interview after the end of the match.

The coach highlighted that he will need all the concentration of his team so that the Corinthian squad can implement the style of play from the first minutes to come out with the classification. Keeping your feet on the ground is the watchword in the Copinha sequence.

“I hope it will be a good game and that, from the beginning, we will be able to implement our way of playing to win. But, again, it won’t be easy. We have to be very aware and focused to conquer this“, added Siston.

It is worth remembering that Corinthians made its debut in Copinha precisely against Resende. At the time, Timãozinho took the lead, but saw the carioca team reach the tie in the final stretch of the match. The Corinthians squad, however, had breath to seek the winning goal in the next minute of the tie.

While Corinthians eliminated Ituano, Resende sent Fortaleza on penalties in the second phase. The teams face each other this Friday, at 21:45, at Estádio Martins Pereira, in São José dos Campos – the same place where they dueled in the opening of Copinha.

