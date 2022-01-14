Discover the Termo game and learn how to access the Portuguese version of Wordle | thinking games

Termo (https://term.ooo/) is a fun free word guessing game along the same lines as the popular Wordle, but in Portuguese. The game is similar to a hangman game, where the user needs to guess a word in up to six attempts, but needs to risk terms instead of guessing any letter, and can be accessed directly through the browser. A new word is chosen every 24 hours and is the same for all users who play that day. There are also other similar variants, such as Letreco (https://www.gabtoschi.com/letreco/), for example. Check out more details of the game, which has been successful on social networks.

1 of 2 Termo is the Portuguese version of the Wordle game that challenges players to guess words with few hints — Photo: Reproduction/Rafael Monteiro Termo is the Portuguese version of the Wordle game that challenges players to guess words with few hints — Photo: Reproduction/Rafael Monteiro

The original game, Wordle, was created by Reddit social network engineer Josh Wardle in October, and it started gaining popularity recently when it added the ability to share your results with friends. Users may have already seen colored squares in grey, green and yellow that indicate the player’s performance with the word of the day without giving anything away about it. The Portuguese version of Termo was created by Google’s chief technology officer, Fernando Serboncini, in January. Both versions are available for free and their creators do not intend to add ads to the pages.

How to play Wordle and Term

Daily a new 5-letter word is chosen on the site and players have 6 tries to discover it by suggesting other 5-letter terms. With each suggestion, the game gives tips on how close the user is. If a letter turns yellow, it means that it is present in the word, but in another position. If the letter turns green, it is in exactly the right position. A black letter means it is not present in the word. The letters can be repeated and in the Portuguese version there is no need to worry about accents, as they are automatically inserted where needed.

2 of 2 In Termo and Wordle, the letters that are in the right places turn green, while those that are in the word, but in the wrong place, turn yellow — Photo: Reproduction/Rafael Monteiro In Termo and Wordle, the letters that are in the right places turn green, while those that are in the word, but in the wrong place, turn yellow — Photo: Reproduction/Rafael Monteiro

The big difference from the traditional hangman game is that the user can only risk existing words. It is not possible to guess “AEIOU” to find out right away which vowels are available, for example. Therefore, it is also necessary to have a good vocabulary to use words with a good variety of letters that allow you to discover more information. While “ARARA” only allows you to find out if there is an R or A in the word, with “AREIA” it is possible to know from three of the main vowels.

How to share the result

At the end of the attempts the game will display your result and a “Share” button. The site itself does not connect to the user’s social networks, but upon clicking the button, a message is copied and ready to be pasted into the player’s social network of choice. You can share on sites like Facebook, Twitter and more. The result indicates whether the user was able to discover the word and its entire process to find it through colored squares that symbolize the correct answers.