Discovery Sport 2022 has a diesel version with mild hybrid







Land Rover Discovery Sport 2022 Photo: JLR / Publicity

Light hybrid vehicles are increasingly present in the luxury car market. Now Land Rover announces the arrival of the 2022 Discovery Sport with a diesel version with MHEV hybrid technology. Called in Brazil as a mild hybrid, the Mild Hybrid does not have electric traction, but it helps the combustion engine to save fuel.





The new 204 hp 4-cylinder D200 2.0 diesel engine gained MHEV technology, being the first in the Discovery family to have this novelty and the second for the Land Rover brand. The MHEV combines a combustion engine with an integrated belt starter alternator capable of storing energy in a 48V lithium battery normally wasted during vehicle deceleration.





This energy serves both to assist acceleration (torque assist) and to reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. At speeds below 17 km/h, the combustion engine switches off when the driver steps on the brakes so that energy is captured and helps with more efficient acceleration.

The 2022 Land Rover Discovery Sport is also available with the 2.0 liter P250 4-cylinder 250 hp flex engine. There are three versions: S, SE and R-Dynamic SE. Discovery Sport starts at R$323,950 for the flex versions and R$353,950 for the mild hybrid diesel versions. All versions have all-wheel drive and Terrain Response 2 system, which gives Discovery Sport excellent off-road capability.





Discovery Sport 2022 has a panoramic sunroof, the ability to carry 7 people and Pivi Pro multimedia, 360 degree camera and transparent hood function. The SE and R-Dynamic SE versions include a Meridian sound system and rear crash monitor.