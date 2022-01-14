Divinpolis has second earthquake in less than 48 hours

The last earthquake recorded in Divinpolis was recorded in 1990. (photo: Divinpolis City Hall)

The Seismology Center of the University of So Paulo (USP) confirmed, this Thursday (1/13), a new earthquake recorded in Divinpolis, in the Midwest of Minas Gerais. This is the second in less than 48 hours.

The first was at 8:13 pm on Tuesday (1/11). Initially, it was recorded by the USP monitor with a magnitude of 2.9. In the sequence it was corrected to 3.

Today’s was recorded at 15:32 with a magnitude of 2.9.

The epicenter would be the Divinpolis Industrial Center, in the Icara neighborhood, the same as on Tuesday (1/11). However, as the nearest station is 100 km away, in Bom Sucesso, there is an uncertainty of 5 to 10 km.

“Its depth must be a few kilometers, and it is not possible to determine precisely”, says the USP report published on Tuesday (1/11).

In the last report, USP also stated that the magnitude of 2.9 is small, even in Brazilian terms. These tremors are more common in Minas Gerais.

“Small earthquakes can occur anywhere in Brazil, and they are due to movement in faults or geological fractures in the earth’s crust. A magnitude of ~3 corresponds to movement of a few millimeters in a fracture of ~300 m in length that may be a few km deep. The movement in these fractures is due to the geological pressures to which the earth’s crust is subjected”, the report says.

reports

Divinpolis City Hall contacted USP today after the first reports from residents. Guidance for anyone who felt the earthquake to register through the link moho.iag.usp.br/eq/dyfi , in the “Sentiu Ai” area and report what happened.

“The account of the Divinopolitans can help scholars to discover the possible causes of the tremors felt in the city in recent days”, said the Divinpolis City Hall.

The last earthquake in the Midwest city of Minas that the Center for Seismology has recorded was on July 11, 1990 with magnitude 2.8, also without any reported damage. “Magnitudes below 4 rarely cause any damage and are no cause for concern,” USP said in a note.

*Amanda Quintiliano special for EM