‘Djokovic risk’ being key to final decision

Melbourne (Australia) – The long-awaited decision by immigration minister Alex Hawke on whether or not Serb Novak Djokovic should stay in Australia has been unfolding for days, largely depending on of its legal complexity, with conflicting advice on the best decision to make.

According to experts, the main question to be answered before a definition is whether Djokovic is really a risk to the health, safety or good order of the Australian community. If the answer is “yes”, the visa may end up being cancelled, as explained by the former undersecretary of the Department of Immigration and specialist in immigration and population, Abul Rizvi to the 3AW.

“There is a 50% chance that the government will move to deport him. The government has a range of options it can pursue. If Hawke decides to cancel, there are three possibilities for cancellation. One is personal cancellation by the minister in the national interest. This is an unusual path, but it is an option open to the government,” said Rizvi.

“The second option is to cancel on the basis that he provided false information on Australian government forms. This is a more common basis for cancellation. And a third option, which the government presented yesterday and which surprised me a little, is to cancel for reasons of character,” added the immigration expert.



Rizvi said he had looked at character dispositions and the only disposition he found that they could use would be the so-called general character test conduct dispositions. “But that would be quite unusual. I don’t remember a case in the past where the government canceled on that basis.”

If Hawke cancels Djokovic’s visa a second time, on grounds of public interest, without notifying the player of the intention to cancel, the minister would then assign a cancellation notice that would be taken by the Australian Border Force, which would begin preparations for removal on the next available flight.

“But if Djokovic appeals the decision to cancel the visa and that appeal is accepted, then he will remain in detention until the court has time to consider the matter. That would drag on well beyond the weekend, I imagine. So it is quite possible that Djokovic, if his visa is cancelled, will be detained in Melbourne while the Australian Open starts,” explained Rizvi.